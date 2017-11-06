The Life Changing Magic of Castor Oil

My daughter recently came down with the flu. It happens to the best of us, even the green juice drinking, colon cleansing, incense burning, alkaline water drinking, ‘om’ chanting tribe.

When I thought back to her habits in the days before, I realized that I’d been a bit more permissive than usual with the birthday cake and candy from her play dates, and a bit irregular with dishing out the usual dosages of herbs and other supplements. As if by divine intervention, someone recommended that I give her a dose of Castor oil, and by the next morning she was as good as new. It got me thinking about the benefits of Castor oil, other than it’s growing popularity as a hair growth stimulant. The heath coach had explained that the cold is a sign that the body has excess waste to expel and that the Castor oil would facilitate that.

I soon found out that one of the major reasons Castor oil has strong immune-enhancing effects is because it supports the body’s lymphatic system. The most significant role of the lymphatic system, which is spread throughout the whole body in small tubular structures, is that it absorbs and removes excess fluids, proteins and waste materials from our cells. Lymph nodes located within these tubes act like the body’s natural filters for toxins, and they also pump out antibodies when we’re sick to keep foreign proteins or bacteria at bay. If you’ve ever had an enlarged lymph node in your neck or near your genitals, (what my cousins and I would refer to as a “gland” growing up) for example, this is a sign that a high level of antibodies are being released in order to fight an infection near that area. When the lymphatic system isn’t working properly, this can eventually lead to the failure of many healthy cells and possibly, the degeneration and destruction of organs.

For example, poor lymphatic drainage of the heart is linked to tissue damage, which can add to or worsen heart conditions. Aside from capturing leaking fluid from our tissues that contain waste, increasing function of the circulation system and helping create defensive antibodies for the immune system, the lymphatic system also helps absorb lingering fat molecules within the small intestine.

Some other benefits include increasing circulation, preventing the growth of viruses, bacteria, yeasts and molds, fighting skin disorders and infections, helping to kill ringworm, keratoses, skin inflammation, abrasions and fungal infections, healing acne, reducing itching and swelling on the skin, fighting toenail fungus, easing constipation, hydrating chapped lips and helping to induce labor. I actually had a friend who was due and was at her wits end and ready to give birth. I turned up at her house with a bottle of Castor oil. Two hours after I left her house she was on the way to the hospital and had her baby girl shortly after. How do you use Castor oil?