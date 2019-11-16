LOCAL JOURNALISTS RECEIVE QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS

Margaret Robert-Steele and Rick Wayne were among a group of Saint Lucians who received Queen’s Birthday Honours at Government House yesterday morning. The first mentioned started her career as a broadcaster with the long defunct Windward Island Broadcasting Service in 1956, following a training spell at the BBC in London. Whenever Saint Lucians recall some of our more unforgettable historic moments, the name that automatically comes to mind is Margaret Robert-Steele. She was awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet (left) and His Excellency Sir Neville Emmanuel Cenac (third from left) pose with awardees at Government House yesterday morning.

As for Rick Wayne, he received the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for his contributions to sport (professional bodybuilding in particular) and to journalism in Saint Lucia. But Wayne had already been editor in chief and associate publisher of three Weider publications, namely Muscle Builder, Flex and Muscle & Fitness, initially based in New York until the company moved to California. Among his bodybuilding titles won were Mr. America, Mr. World and Mr. Universe. Wayne’s most recent book, titled ‘Lapses & Infelicities’, was described by none other than Derek Walcott as “an important work”. He also wrote ‘It’ll Be Alright in the Morning’, now into its fifth printing.

Recently deceased educator Gaspard Charlemagne was posthumously honoured with the British Empire Medal, which was also bestowed on Vincent McDoom “for committed service in the field of entertainment” and Mrs Pamela Devaux “for committed service in the area of charity”.