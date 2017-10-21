Logos Hope Arrives in Saint Lucia

The last time Logos Hope docked in the ports of Saint Lucia was in 2009. Since then children have grown, some have been newly born and families have developed. Plenty of us have fond childhood memories of this ship and thankfully are about to relive the experience. The Logos Hope is back!

The ship is expected to host visitors at Point Seraphine until October 30 and then move to Vieux Fort from October 31 to November 5, 2017.

Its time away from Saint Lucia has been too lengthy for some, especially book lovers who have few options to buy literature in Saint Lucia. For just EC$2 you can browse through the world’s largest floating book fair and buy books for a fraction of the usual cost.

For those of us who remember the uniquely flavoured popcorn and ice cream, there’s plenty of that in store as well. Activities have also been scheduled, none of which exceeds an admission fee of EC$10.

Logos Hope serves a mission of sharing knowledge, help and hope. The ship’s 400 volunteers of 60 nationalities help provide 5,000 book titles and training to the 150 countries it’s visited and continues to visit.

Logos Hope also presents a helping hand wherever it can by providing humanitarian relief when the need arises – most recently on a trip to Antigua & Barbuda where volunteers aided with Barbuda’s hurricane recuperation. Their final and most important endeavour is to provide hope by sharing God’s gospel for a life of purpose.

There’s no doubt we’d have similar greetings as Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy enthused at the opening ceremony, “Welcome back and we missed you!”