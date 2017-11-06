Logos Hope Donates 300 New Books To Grow Well Library

Jeanie and Daniel Ough from Logos Hope entranced Grow Well young library members with the gift of 300 new books, compliments of the great “Book Ship” which recently visited Saint Lucia.

Mr and Mrs Ough now live in Australia but were in Saint Lucia 14 years ago when Grow Well was planning its library. Jeanie was a dedicated volunteer, cataloguing and organizing, but the couple left for Dubai before the library opened in March 2004. They came back with a purpose through Logos Hope, resuming their commitment to Grow Well.

“This was definitely the highlight of my time back in Saint Lucia! I’m so pleased the timing worked so beautifully to bring the books while the children were there, and so colourfully dressed,” proclaimed Jeanie.

Young library members were delighted with the wonderful books, which will also be enjoyed in Grow Well’s Remedial Reading Programme, Girls’ Circle and other after-school educational activities.