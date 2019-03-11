Lucky BOSL Customer Experienced Carnival Journey of a Lifetime!

The Grand Prize Winner of the Bank of Saint Lucia VISA Trinidad Carnival Promotion, Ms. Adeline Jean, recently returned from the trip of a lifetime! Thanks to Bank of Saint Lucia and partners, Visa Inc., Ms. Jean ventured on an all-expense paid trip for two to Trinidad Carnival!

“You live and breathe Carnival. We will make your Carnival breathtaking”, was one of the catch phrases of the recently concluded promotion which was open to all personal BOSL VISA Credit Cardholders. She travelled with a companion from March 1st – 6th 2019 staying at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain. She was treated to three of the biggest all-inclusive carnival events, two Tribe/Lost Tribe carnival costumes, two Visa Carnival welcome kits and US$500.

From all accounts by Ms. Jean, she had an amazing time, and in her words “it was a huge surprise!”

To be eligible for the VISA Trinidad Carnival promotion, clients simply had to spend a minimum of EC$100 either online or in-store using their Bank of Saint Lucia Visa Credit Card. Customers can look forward to many more opportunities to win in the near future.