Martinus Sees Light at the End of the Deputy Speaker Tunnel!

On Thursday Martinus Francois’ constitutional challenge over parliament’s failure to appoint a deputy speaker was adjourned to April 8, 2020. Filed last year, the case against House Speaker Andy Daniel has faced several setbacks. At a scheduled hearing last month, the matter was pushed to February. On Thursday Francois explained the day’s outcome: “When I got the affidavit of the Speaker, I realised that they had no case, so I filed a no-case submission to dismiss the matter. Dexter Theodore QC represents the Speaker and asked for more time to deal with that application.”

Attorney Martinus Francois: “They’re looking for all kinds of excuses but this matter must come to a head. They can run but they cannot hide.”

He continued: “If that no-case submission is successful, it will effectively dispose of this matter and I will get the declarations that I’m looking for. This is a matter of grave constitutional importance and I want it to be heard thoroughly. I don’t want to rush it; so I am happy to take the time and do it properly.”

Francois did not go into detail on what exactly the defence had filed, simply stating that “legally, they have no leg to stand on”. Therefore, he said, he is asking the court to dismiss their submission and grant the attorney his requested declarations. It appears that the countless setbacks have not dampened the attorney’s spirits. He expects the case to go his way come April. That is to say, he expects the court to pronounce that it is a violation of Saint Lucia’s Constitution to carry on with parliament without a deputy speaker.

Francois is seeking a declaration as to the meaning, interpretation and construction of Section 36 (1) of the Constitution. He is also seeking a mandatory order to adjourn future proceedings of the House until a deputy Speaker has been elected.