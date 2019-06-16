MASONIC CHARITY ABERCROMBIE LODGE

The author, Brother Peter Josie (right), presenting a cheque to the St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association on behalf of Abercombie Lodge.

Since the installation of their new district grand master for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Freemason lodges in the jurisdiction are being encouraged to reveal more of themselves and the work they do. One of their better-guarded secrets is their charity. For decades they have contributed quietly to needy causes. Abercrombie Lodge in Saint Lucia is no exception. It bears remembering that Freemasonry was founded on the three grand principles of brotherly love, relief (charity) and truth. Giving quietly and without fanfare has now changed somewhat. The master and brethren of Abercrombie Lodge are proud to accede to a request from the National Community Foundation on behalf of two promising young people to complete their education in electrical and electronic engineering and computer systems engineering, respectively.

The inspiration for this positive assistance had its genesis in the bequest of a past brother, Arthur Edward Adey. Brother Adey, an Englishman, came to Saint Lucia in 1933 on a three-year contract with the Government of London to install and commission the first generating plant in Saint Lucia. It was at the newly built Castries power station some one hundred metres east of Castries market and Jeremie Street. His duties included teaching as well as administering the work at the new electrical power plant. After his contract expired, Arthur Adey decided to stay in Saint Lucia, continuing his employment with the Castries Town Board until his retirement in 1956.

He was admitted into Abercrombie Lodge on September 11, 1936 and became the master of the Lodge in March 1942. He was a keen member of the Lodge and, except for illness, never missed meetings. At his passing, Arthur Adey left a bequest in his will of $1,000 for the Lodge, which the membership belatedly agreed to use to assist students attending courses at the technical wing of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. An Arthur Adey Trust was therefore formed with funds deposited in a local bank. These funds have been supplemented by the Abercrombie Charity Trust Fund, derived from periodic collection of charity from the membership of the various lodges under the Abercrombie banner. It’s not unlike a monthly collection by each class (or form) in a secondary school to a school charity fund to be used as the school authority decides.

The first recipients of the Arthur Adey Trust Fund are Sherlene George from Coolie Town in Roseau, who is studying computer systems engineering. Her mom gave a short and emotional thank you on behalf of her daughter. The other recipient is Ned Mitchell who received a bursary to help him complete his electrical/electronic engineering course. Ned is from Belle Vue in Vieux Fort North. Both cheques were presented to the National Community Foundation which was represented by Natasha Chicot and Michelle Phillips, who promised to monitor the progress of these two students and keep the Lodge informed. The cheques were presented on behalf of Abercrombie Lodge on

June 6 by Brother Ignatius Jean, our treasurer. Brief remarks were delivered by Brother Timothy Chaderton, chairman of the Abercrombie Charity Trust Fund, and Brother Kenneth Monplaisir, a solicitor and senior member of the Lodge. Another donation was made to the St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association which was gratefully received by Emma Bernard, a lupus patient and active helper at the Association, and Eyonthe Husbands. They both offered brief remarks thanking the Lodge for its assistance and promising to use the funds to educate the public on lupus and arthritis.

The recipients and the assembled guest were afterwards treated to a repast of finger foods and drinks, compliments Abercrombie Lodge. The Lodge would like to point out that these gifts were a drop in comparison to the other charities and worthy causes it has helped, including Victoria Hospital. A word of caution to the brotherhood: Do not expose your other ancient and deeply held secrets too willingly to the uncaring.

It bears repeating that Arthur Adey was the only brother in the long history of the Lodge who, on a small pension, saw it fitting to make this bequest. The brethren of Abercrombie are therefore happy to honour his intentions and maintain his memory through the Arthur Adey Trust Fund, for his contribution not only to the Lodge but to his adopted country, Saint Lucia.

Three days later, on Sunday June 9, members of Abercrombie Lodge gathered at Comfort Bay Senior Citizens’ Home in Vieux Fort West to donate a refrigerator and other needed items to the home. Worshipful master Brother Jodi Boodhoo did the honours. The gifts were thankfully received and the Lodge was assured that they would be put to good use. Afterwards, members and their wives, plus significant others and their children, gathered at the home of Eldridge and Rhon Stephens for fraternal socialization. A fun time, including the playing of dominoes, was had by all.

The lodge thanks the entire Stephens family and especially Rhon’s wife and his in-laws who helped in more ways than one.