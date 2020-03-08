Mathurin is new Coach of Senior National Team

The St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) is proud to announce the appointment of Garey Mathurin as Head Coach of the Senior National Team for the period 2020-2021. Mathurin is a former national cricketer and has been a mainstay of Windward Islands cricket for a number of years. He even went on to represent the West Indies at the T20 level. He has been an ECB-certified Level 2 coach since 2012 and is currently working on attaining his Level 3 certification.

Over the years Mathurin has coached a number of different teams including his home team of Grass Street in the Mon Repos League, where he has been player/coach for a number of years. He has also been a player/coach for Victoria United in the Trinidad semi-professional league. He did a stint in England at Marlow Cricket Club and spent a few years with Islandwide Cricket Club in New York, also as a player/coach.

The new Coach of the Senior National Team Garey Mathurin (left) with Vice President of Cricket West Indies Dr Kishore Shallow.

Currently, Mathurin is the coach at the Centre for Excellence in Gros Islet. He also serves as an Assistant Coach with the St Lucia Zouks during the CPL tournament. Mathurin hopes to work hard at improving the professionalism of the national team. The West Indies has recently published fitness requirements for all cricketers and it is the intention of the coach and his coaching staff to improve the general fitness levels of the entire team, so they can meet and exceed regional and international fitness levels.

This coach is focused on improving the general performance of the national team at the regional tournament, thereby gaining for more Saint Lucians the opportunity to play on the Windwards team. Mathurin will be assisted in his duties by another individual with extensive regional and international experience: Donald “Dave” Albert. Dave has an extensive background working with Pakistan and, more recently, the St Lucia Zouks.

It is the intent of the SLNCA to make the best use of the gentlemen’s international experience, and allow the players to harness that experience in their development.

Saint Lucia will be participating in the Windward Islands Goodwill tournament from April 17 to 25 in Grenada. Saint Lucia was in the cellar position in the last tournament in 2019, and hopes that, with the addition of these two individuals, there will be a gradual reversal of fortunes.