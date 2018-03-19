MAYOR OF CASTRIES DINES WITH THE MAYOR OF NAXOS

Mayor of Naxos, Greece, Mr. Ioannis Margaritis, who paid a private visit to the island over the weekend, had dinner with the Mayor of Castries, His Worship Peterson D. Francis on March 9.

Mr. Ioannis Margaritis is also the Vice Governor of the South Aegean Region in Greece.

The dinner was hosted at The Grill restaurant at the Capella Marigot Bay Resort and Marina.

During the dinner meeting a comparison of management styles was made. The gentlemen also discussed the state of cooperation and prospects of enhancing it in various fields. Additionally, a number of topics of common interest, especially in the political, economic, tourism and cultural areas, were discussed.

The dinner was also attended by Capella’s General Manager Mr. Daniel Canas and Office of the Mayor’s Communications Manager Jason Hullingseed.