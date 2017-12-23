Medals galore for swimmers at ASATT Invitational

The ASATT Invitational Age Group Championships took place this past week in Trinidad. Many swimmers experienced for the first time, competition in a 50 meter pool.

The Championship was conducted under the rules of FINA 2013 – 2017 which was enforced by the Meet Referee.

A total of 30 Clubs throughout the region competed with three from St Lucia, namely: Seajays Swim Club walking away with 195 points placing ninth, Sharks Swim Club with 177 points placing 10th and the Lightning Swim Club with 124 points placing 13th.

On conclusion of the Championship, 45 Swimmers from St Lucia representing their clubs returned home with 35 individual and four relay medals.

At the end the championship Antoine Destang from the Sharks Swim Club was the outshining first place winner in the eight and under boys age group with Jayhan Odlum Smith from the Seajays Swim Club capturing third place in the 13 – 14 Boys overall age group scores.

Outstanding individual performances came from the Seajays Swim Club with Marisa Louisy capturing two bronze medals. Terrel Monplaisir snatched one gold, four silver and two bronze medals. He also broke three age group records in 100 Back, 100 Breast and 200 IM.

Jayhan Odlum Smith walked away with two gold, four silver and one bronze medal and broke five Age Group Records in 100 and 200 Freestyle, 50 Back, 50 and 100 Fly.

Jonus Sylvester also from the Seajays Swim Club broke the 100 Breast Age Group Record.

Sharks Swim Club made their mark with Antoine Destang attaining three gold, two silver and one bronze medal and breaking six Age Group Records in 50 and 100 Freestyle, 50 Back, 50 Breast, 50 Fly and 200 IM.

Ziv Reynolds earned three bronze medals and Makaili Charlemagne secured two gold and three silver medals, breaking two Age Group Records in 50 and 200 Freestyle and one National Record in 50 Freestyle.

Lightning Swim Club contributed to the medal count with Karic Charles capturing one gold medal, breaking the 50 Breast Age Group Record and Naima Hazel obtaining one gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

More medals were credited to relay swims with the Lightning Girls 11-12 Naekaisha Louis, Britney Edwin, Angelique Gaillard and Naima Hazel receiving a bronze medal in the 400 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle.

Seajays Boys 9 – 10 Anthony Alexander, Jonas Sylvester, Tristan Dorville and Malik Peter snatched the bronze medal for the 200 Medley Relay and Sharks Girls 11 – 12 Anya Hilaire, Kiana Casimir, Tammy Pultie, Allysia Alfred won the bronze medal in the 200 Medley Relay.

With the last swim championship for 2017 the St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association (SLASA) Technical Committee, will review the swimmers performances and will name representations for the

UANA Swim Championship scheduled in Coral Springs in January and qualifiers for the 2018 Carifta Swim Championship scheduled for April 2018 in Jamaica.