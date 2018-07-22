Mercury Fest officially launched

Following a successful launch in Martinique on July 10, Mercury Fest 2018 was officially launched in Saint Lucia eight days later at Harbor Club.

Epic Events is the organiser of the event; director Sheldon Michel explained how the collaboration started. “When I realized Mercury Beach would not be happening in Saint Lucia this year, I approached Mr. Pinkley Francis, the local agent for Mercury engines. I made the case to have Epic Events host Mercury Fest. I am truly grateful for the support he has given us.”

Working in tandem with the organiser will be Events Company of Saint Lucia. CEO Mr. Thomas Leonce is convinced of the importance of the event to Saint Lucia, having worked with Mercury Beach in 2017. “Our support is very concrete,” he said, “and will range from assisting in attracting publicity, providing staging equipment, and producing tickets in-house. ECSL will also assist in getting work permits for the foreign artists who are scheduled to perform.”

Also at the launching was Savonik Destang, President of the Saint Lucia Hotel & Tourism Association. He confessed he had been very concerned that an event that had such an impact had left the island but now is “very impressed by the turnaround we’ve had with regards to this event”. The icing on the cake for him was that “local entrepreneurs will be responsible for the new event. It is really impressive.”

Destang disclosed that the local hotel chain, Bay Gardens Resorts, and a number of other small hotels are now benefitting from an increase in room bookings. “If someone is looking for availabilities at the Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn,” he said, “sorry, we have none. We’ve just about sold out!”

Destang gave the assurance that the SLHTA, through its Tourism Enhancement Fund will be providing support.

The parliamentary representative for Gros Islet, Lenard Montoute, gave his full backing to the initiative and is hopeful that the event becomes a permanent staple for years to come.

Mr. Montoute said: “Hopefully, with better planning and collaboration, we can space Mercury Fest a little further from the carnival because we do attract our neighbours from Martinique for that. We want to ensure that we maximize the benefits from both events. But I fully understand what has taken place this year in terms of the last-minute rush to save the event.”

He added; “In past years, I have had reason to be unhappy but I can tell already that we’re going to benefit as a community, given the involvement of our vendors and so on.”

The event which takes place the weekend commencing Friday 10th August will kick-off with the popular Gros Islet Friday Night street party. On Saturday it moves to Pigeon Island beach and will be headlined by French performer Kalash. The final day at Pigeon Point will star Jamaican singer Popcaan and other acts,0 local and regional.