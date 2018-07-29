Minister of Education Continues to Dodge Questions about Beanefield

Following last week’s STAR report on the elongated confusion between Beanefield and the reticent minister of education, Gale Rigobert persists in being tight-lipped about what will happen at Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School. The STAR offered Rigobert several opportunities this week to provide an update on the long-term solutions of Beanefield; she still has not responded.

Rigobert arrived late for Tuesday’s sitting of Parliament, briskly walking past any reporters who attempted to intercept her. She was one of only two parliamentarians who avoided the media. In passing, she was asked about the Beanefield dilemma. “I’m running very late,” she said without stopping. “Can we do this during the break?” There was no break, as most of the nation must know. The day’s House session ended unusually early, because of “technical difficulties”, according to Speaker Daniel. While the MPs ate lunch in an upstairs room, I waited outside.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., as she was leaving the House, I tried to connect with Minister Rigobert. She ignored my questions as she walked to her car. “What is the ministry going to do for long-term solutions to Beanefield?” I asked.

Rigobert replied: “I already told you, sir.” This was a lie. I have never received an appropriate response from her, in which she outlines solutions for Beanefield. I gave her one more opportunity to elaborate, and instead of taking it, she drove away.

The opposition MP for Vieux Fort North, Moses Jn Baptiste, says he has also been questioning the ministry for more information but has not received any useful answers. In addition, he says that he has visited Beanefield and has not seen any construction underway. “We do not have the details yet. We are in late July and while the ministry has said so, I do not see any work happening on the ground. We were at the Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary School on Sunday.”

Jn Baptiste stands by his idea to utilize the Vieux Fort Primary School, but also does not believe that option will be a long-term solution. However, he says that based on what construction workers have told the opposition, “the ministry can get the space ready for the students to enter the Beanefield Secondary School while they are working on long-term strategy”.

As for the Form One students who will be attending the school in September, the ministry has also not provided additional information as to how those students will be compensated. Baptiste says that they will make formal inquiries to the Ministry of Education.