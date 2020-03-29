Minister puts Minibus Drivers on Notice!

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph says it’s no longer business as usual at the Transport Division. Last week the agency announced the suspension of services effective Mach 23, in an effort to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Licensing and registration activities, including theory and practical examinations for hopeful drivers, have been put on hold.

Minister Guy Joseph this week urged minibus drivers to adhere to the 10-passenger per bus requirement.

On Monday Joseph updated the nation. With examinations temporarily halted, the minister notified learner’s-permit holders that they would not be required to pay for a new licence when normal operations resume. Permission is given to drivers whose licences expired after March 1 to continue driving. Also, according to Joseph, “Any vehicle license that expired up to the end of February,” the holder “would be exempted for the next 90 days”. As for elderly drivers, he noted that the license renewal test has also been suspended, so they also are authorized to drive. On the other hand, Joseph cautioned drivers that all insurances must be in order.

Minister Joseph’s main issue was with the essential public transport system, specifically government’s requirement for no more than ten passengers on a bus. Given that this is the mode of transportation for some front-line workers including nurses, police officers and firefighters, Joseph said it was important that the bus system remains in effect. He explained the ideal sitting arrangement as: three passengers in the back row, two in the other three rows; and one in the front seat. This is in a bid by government to “help reduce the proximity in which people normally sit, and would help us to enforce the social distancing that we require.”

Joseph said he had been in consultation with representatives of the National Council on Public Transport, who expressed willingness to comply with the requirements. However, some passengers and drivers have not been cooperative. The minister blamed this on the possible lack of adequate information and advised: “If you stop a bus and you realize there are already ten passengers on board, you should wait for the next available bus.”

Failure to abide by the requirements will have serious consequences, the minister warned. “If the police stops your bus and you have more than ten passengers on the 14-15 seater, you would find yourself in a situation where once you are reported , your route permit will be suspended and your bus may be impounded.” He said many were making great sacrifices to see we have the required level of control so we can mitigate against the full impact of a coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing gas prices this week, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said government was considering whether to allow the price at the pump to go down to reflect the global prices. The option also exists to put an additional excise tax which would go towards the healthcare sector. “If brought down, given the economic crisis, it could potentially help people,” he noted, “but at the same time we want people to slow down, so maybe keeping the prices higher would help us do that.”