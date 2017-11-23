Miss Universe 2017: Caribbean Beauty, Intelligence and Ambition on the World Stage

Three OECS contestants from Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands and Martinique (France) are competing in this year’s Miss Universe pageant and the OECS Commission is urging the region to vote for them in support of their quest to be crowned the next Miss Universe.

Louise Victor from Saint Lucia, Khephra Sylvester from the British Virgin Islands and Alicia Ayliès from Martinique (France) will be competing in the coveted global contest with the winner to be announced on the 26th November 2017.