Miss Universe 2017: Caribbean Beauty, Intelligence and Ambition on the World Stage

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 — Three OECS contestants from Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands and Martinique (France) are competing in this year’s Miss Universe pageant and the OECS Commission is urging the region to vote for them in support of their quest to be crowned the next Miss Universe.
Louise Victor from Saint Lucia, Khephra Sylvester from the British Virgin Islands and Alicia Ayliès from Martinique (France) will be competing in the coveted global contest with the winner to be announced on the 26th November 2017.
“Ultimately this pageant is an avenue in which we can come together to support Caribbean unity and showcase to the world the warmth and beauty of not only our people but our region as we continue to make strides globally.
“We also wish the other Caribbean and contestants the best of luck” said Ms. Jn Baptiste.