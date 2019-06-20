National Carnival Queen Pageant 3 Weeks Away

After a spectacular sashing of the National Carnival Queen Contestants on May 19th and now three weeks away from the National Carnival Queen Pageant, eight beautiful ladies prepare to take the stage on July 5th, 2019.

The Ramp on Rodney Bay, will give patrons an ambiance suitable for this prestigious event. Patrons can expect an event of splendour to view the crowning of one of the contestants—Arisa Denis, Miss Crystal Clear; Jeanneal Fontenelle, Miss Vybe Radio; Naomi St. Remy, Miss Massy Stores; Jhaka Wooding, Miss Piton Beer; Justinian Charles, Miss MBC; Shirliana Lamontagne, Miss Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort, Timiqua Deterville Miss Hot 7 TV, and Wenia Verneuil, Miss Laborie Cooperative Credit Union.

Sharing her thoughts, marketing and sponsorship officer of Events Saint Lucia, Leila Williams, commented, “Every year, we have the pleasure of working with an exceptional group of young ladies who all strive to do one thing—give of their best. It’s always amazing to witness their transformation from the audition to the final competition—they become more confident, are able to handle themselves in unfamiliar settings, understand and master time management and sharpen their social skills. While the ultimate goal of the competition is to reward a final winner with the crown, the young ladies walk away with life skills that they can use during any phase of their lives and this is the real prize.”

Lavelle Du Boulay, events officer assigned to Saint Lucia Carnival weighed in commenting, “ With the expectation of a great showing, we are ensuring that the production value and quality of all of national events for Saint Lucia Carnival will continue to live up to the standard expected from our patrons.”

Tickets for the National Carnival Queen Pageant cost EC$120 for general admission and $200 for VIP and can be purchased at Steve’s Barbershop and The Cell Outlets island-wide.

The National Carnival Queen Pageant is set to begin at 8pm on July 5 and the public is advised that there will be no tickets sold at the venue.

Events Saint Lucia in collaboration with Cultural Development Foundation, invites everyone to come out and support their favorite contestant. Saint Lucia Carnival — Nothing Sweeter Than That!