National Day of Prayer on Thursday March 19th

The Government of Saint Lucia is designating Thursday 19th March 2020 as a National Day of Prayer. As a Christian nation and in this time of crisis, the Government is calling on everyone to come together in prayer.

In his address on Monday evening, the Prime Minister noted that as a prayerful nation, “we continue to lift our voices and bend our heads in prayer.”

“In the coming days, we will announce a National Day of Prayer to call upon God’s mercy. Taking into consideration the protocol on social distancing, it will not be a physical gathering but we will ask for everyone’s participation.”

Hence the National Day of Prayer main activity will be broadcast from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm on Thursday via the National Television Network (NTN), local stations and live streaming.

All are invited to spend the day in reflection, prayer and virtual fellowship regardless of religion and to take some time for positive reflection, or to meditate, or spread hope, comfort and build solidarity.

With Faith, Action and Love for each other, we will all be stronger as a nation and better able to deal with the challenges we face.

