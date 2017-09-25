New Date for WLBL’s 10th Anniversary of Oktoberfest en Kweyol

CASTRIES, September 25, 2017 – The much anticipated 10th Anniversary of Oktoberfest en Kweyol has been delayed by one week to now be held on Sunday October 08th, 2017 at the Pigeon Island Landmark.

“Changes in weather patterns in the recent weeks have delayed the shipping of the international beers for Oktoberfest En Kweyol 2017. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have prevented vessels from leaving their home port and coming to St. Lucia in time to for the 10th Anniversary of Oktoberfest. As such, we have no choice but to postpone the event by a week, to ensure that we get our beers for the event” stated Sylvester Henry Piton Brand Manager and Chair of the Oktoberfest Committee.

This year, Oktoberfest will feature Paulaner Special Edition Oktoberfest Beer – Germany, Parbo Bier Djogo (jhogo) – Suriname, Desperados Mojito, Heineken H41, Apple Bandit Cider, Dragon Stout and many more. On schedule to entertain patrons will be Secrets Band, Avot Sevis, St. Lucian Kuduro Artists, DYP Band and the featured artist will be the “Godfather of Cadence-lypso” Gordon Henderson, the Lead singer of EXILE ONE.

If you have already purchased tickets, they will still be valid on the new date of October 08th, 2017. If not, tickets can still be purchased at Facey Telecom at Bois d’Orange, Vieux Fort and the Blue Coral Building in Castries, CPR on Brazil Street in Castries and The Cell Outlets.

See you at the 10th Anniversary of Oktoberfest will now be held on October 08, 2017 at the Pigeon Island National Landmark!

— source: Windward & Leeward Brewery Ltd