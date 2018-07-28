New position for Ubaldus Raymond

Dr. Ubaldus Raymond has assumed responsibility for the public service, previously one of the prime minister’s portfolios. In February of this year, the prime minister announced that there would be changes to the Cabinet, with greater focus placed on certain ministries. “For instance,” he explained, “in the area of energy, maintenance of our schools and also in terms of my own ministry, public service.”

He said the changes were meant to further strengthen government’s execution. When a reporter drew the prime minister’s attention to a pending charge before the courts that involved the senator, he answered: “I’ve continued to say we’re waiting for the outcome of the court case. Dr. Raymond performed very well at the Ministry of Finance and I am confident he is going to do an amazing job in his new office.”

As Dr. Raymond takes over, the priority, Chastanet said, will be the restructuring and modernizing of the sector. “We want to make sure people are getting paid well and are meeting the needs of the general public. I don’t think that anybody can sit here and say that the civil service is performing at its best level and that every single Saint Lucian is satisfied with the quality of service that it is receiving,” said Chastanet. He revealed that government centres will be established in Dennery, Soufriere and in Gros Islet, to allow for better access to services.

“The public service is very important,” the prime minister said. “It needed to have a day-to-day minister overseeing it.”

Dr. Raymond appeared on Timothy Poleon’s Newsmaker Live on Wednesday evening. He said he had met with his various departments and is ready for the way forward. “We have laid out our work plan for the year,” he added, “medium and long-term. I believe I have a very good team of leaders to work with!”

As for a comment, SLP Phillip J. Pierre seemed to question the legitimacy of Dr. Raymond’s new job. “Appointments to ministerial positions are done by the governor general,” said Pierre. “I’ve not seen anything from the governor general . . . I’ve just heard about it. Things have to happen through the Constitution.”