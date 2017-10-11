The Northern Long Distance Walking Group embarked on what may be considered one of their most grueling walks to date.

On Saturday, September 30th, approximately 48 participants began the walk from Vieux Fort at 6:15 pm. This challenge’s route took walking and fitness enthusiasts from Vieux Fort to the finish line at Cul De Sac via the west coast route.

With an impressive time of just under 10 hours, Julian Toussaint finished the challenge at 4:06 am. He described the experience as not only a physical challenge but also a mental one. Having completed the Independence Challenge in February, a walk around the island, he pointed out that this latest challenge was his most difficult to date.

Toussaint completed the route with a steady paced run from Massacre Ridge all the way to the Massy Supermarket parking lot in Cul De Sac.

Ronald Dorius who completed the challenge in 10 hours placed second.