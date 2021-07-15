OAS To Deploy Election Observation Mission to Saint Lucia

Advertisement

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Government of Saint Lucia signed an agreement today for the deployment of an Electoral Observation Mission for the July 26 general elections.

Anton Edmunds (left) and Luis Almagro. Credit: OAS

After signing the agreement, OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro stressed that “this mission demonstrates the commitment of the OAS General Secretariat to support member states in improving their electoral processes and strengthening their institutions and democracy in the hemisphere.”

For his part, the Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the OAS, Anton Edmunds, said that “Saint Lucia has great respect for the OAS and its values and we are pleased to be able to work together to continue to promote and uphold democratic principles for the people of Saint Lucia.”

The Mission will have 11 members and will be headed by the OAS Secretary for Access to Rights and Equity, Maricarmen Plata.

-Organization of American States