OECS Swim Championship Underway

St Lucia’s Swim Team is presently competing at the 27th Annual OECS Swim Championship taking place at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre from November 10 – 12.

With 34 selected swimmers and five reserves the team has been preparing to compete at its’ highest level. Though this year some of its top swimmers will be absent due to academic commitments overseas, the team will be represented by a competent squad.

As part of their preparation, on Sunday the team was graced with the presence of Keri-ann Payne. She is a South African born British swimmer, specializing in marathon open water swimming and long distance freestyle in the pool.

Payne is a two time 10 kilometer open water champion and an Olympic silver medalist. Keri-Ann along with her spouse David Carry who has also represented Great Britain in the Olympics and the FINA World Championship, joined Team SLU during its final team training session. They both shared tips on strokes and turns and advised the swimmers on positive attitudes during competition.

With the arrival of teams from Grenada, St Vincent and Antigua on Thursday, St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association President, Eddie Hazel is confident in the team bringing the trophy home for the 14th time over 27 years. He extended an invitation to St Lucians to come out and support the team at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center this weekend.