Oktoberfest En Kweyol

Lushan Country Life came alive this week with the launch of the tenth annual Oktoberfest En Kwéyòl. As guests arrived to the venue on Wednesday evening, last week, they were greeted by ladies wearing Kwéyòl attire, musicians playing traditional instruments, and Stassen – a sparkling cider from Belgium.

Oktoberfest is an annual tradition, a celebration of beer in the month of October that originated in Germany. A number of countries have adopted the tradition with their own cultural twist.

Speaking at the event Piton Brand Manager, Sylvester Henry told the gathering, “That’s what we intended to do when we conceptualised Oktoberfest ten years ago.” He continued, “We added ‘En Kweyol’, and we’ve stuck to that theme by bringing in creole food and music.”

Today, the festival offers the perfect marriage of an international beer festival and scrumptious local cuisine, against the backdrop of Saint Lucia’s culture and heritage.

“It has been such a pleasure for us to continue to bring into Saint Lucia world-class events such as Oktoberfest that celebrate what we produce,” stated Mindy Chicot, Junior Brand Manager of the Windward and Leeward Brewery.

Mindy Chicot noted that one of the best parts of the festival was how much Saint Lucians had embraced it.

“As we recognise this milestone that has quickly crept up on us, we must thank our Saint Lucian populace for allowing Oktoberfest En Kwéyòl to truly be part of Kwéyòl Heritage Month celebrations,” Mindy enthused.

Beers to be tasted at this year’s hosting of Oktoberfest include Paulaner (Germany), Parbo (Surinam), Desperados Mojito, Heineken H41, Apple Bandit Cider, and Dragon Stout, to name a few. There will also be a wide array of local cuisine, and performances from local acts such as The Secret Band, DYP, and “the God Father of Cadencelypso”, George Henderson, lead singer of Exile One.

Oktoberfest En Kwéyòl will take place on Sunday, October 1 at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.