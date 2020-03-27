Passing of Lecturer Solomon Agyemang

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is mourning the loss of long serving esteemed colleague and lecturer Solomon Kwesi Agyemang. Mr. Agyemang passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020.

He began his employment at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in September 1988 as a Politics and History lecturer and became a permanent member of staff in September 1990. Mr Agyemang attained the compulsory age of retirement on his 60th birthday -June 16, 2017. However, after retirement his services were retained and he was employed as a part-time lecturer at the College until his passing. During his tenure at the College he taught these additional courses:

Caribbean Issues and Perspective

Ethics and Professional Development

Caribbean Society and Culture

Sociology

Caribbean Civilisation – part of the UWI franchise programme at the College

Solomon Kwesi Agyemang

Mr. Agyemang is a holder of a Master of Philosophy in Government from the University of the West Indies and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with History from the University of Ghana.

Solomon Kwesi Agyemang was born in Ghana but spent almost half his life giving dedicated service to his adopted homeland, St. Lucia. He was an active member of the community serving as a Liaison Officer for the St. Lucia Tourist Board during the Jazz Festival for many years, a proficient Creole speaker, and an enthusiast of the history and geography of the island. Agy or Solo as he was affectionately called is described as a beautiful soul with a generous heart. He always saw the positive in everything and had a smile and kind word to share with all. He will be greatly missed by his SALCC family and the many students that he taught throughout his 32 year tenure at the College.

He is survived by a daughter and grandson who reside in Trinidad and Tobago, his mother in Ghana and five siblings residing in the UK and Ghana.

May his soul rest in peace. Nanti yie, onua (Walk well, brother).