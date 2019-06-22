Patricia Lee’s Love of Nature is Woven Into Her Work

Patricia Lee is no ordinary jewellery designer and skincare manufacturer. In fact, those labels don’t encapsulate what she really is: an artist with an immense passion for the world around her, a world that serves as the canvas for her work. The founder of Patricia Lee Products says that her brand is based on her love of nature and on her eagerness “to show everybody that Saint Lucia’s an amazing place”. Star Businessweek sat down with Lee to discuss the inspiration behind her work.

Patricia Lee [pictured] shares her love of life and nature through her skincare products and jewellery. She is an entrepreneur, mother and the founder of popular local jewellery and skincare brand Patricia Lee Products.

What inspired The Patricia Lee Brand?

Patricia Lee: My passion is about nature and how much healing it provides for us. We all need to learn to love ourselves and heal from whatever the traumas have been. So I really found solace and relief in the essential oils and the bath soaps, with my Epsom salts and sea salts. That’s how the skincare really came about. Then the jewellery came about because of the crystals. I found comfort in the crystals through my healing journey and I would like to give everybody the same opportunity. That’s really why I started making the crystal jewellery.

What goes into your jewellery designs?

Patricia Lee: I mainly wrap the raw stones and assemble them on a metal chain, and the chain comes with the stone just as a complementary addition. You can switch out the chain if you want a cord or other chain; because what you’re really paying for is the design of the wrap that I’ve encased the stone in and the stone itself.

What sort of jewellery do you design?

Patricia Lee: I do mainly copper wire that’s either gold plated or silver plated. It’s not that much of an expensive wire but it is a great conductor of energy so it’s a fantastic metal to wrap your crystals in. I use amazonites, moonstones and freshwater pearls, for my signature beads. You can wear the three of them together and it would be an absolute Patricia Lee signature! I also use jasper, quartz and agate as well as lava stones.

For your skin care products, what’s out there on the market?

Patricia Lee: I have my West Indian Warmth Massage Oil, my Hydrating Aftersun Body Oil, the Vanilla Mint Cream and the Vanilla Mint Sea Salt Scrub, the Mosquito Repellent, my Lè Flè de Ste Lisi Facial Oil, the Lemon Grass Coconut Body Oil, as well as my Epsom salt and sea salt for soap.

Patricia Lee Products from left to right: Lemongrass Coconut Body Oil, West Indian Warmth Massage and Body Oil, Ocean Infused Body Soap, and Hydrating Aftersun Body Oil.

What do customers say about Patricia Lee Products?

Patricia Lee: They rave about them! They always say that I make such great quality products and that’s always been the most important thing for me; to have a product that’s true, pure and real; that doesn’t harm the planet in any way, shape or form.

Where can customers find your products?

Patricia Lee: At Harbor Club and at Baywalk shopping mall.

The local stones, who finds them and where?

Patricia Lee: I do. I go to the northern east coast, the southern west coast, and the southern east coast. I’ve gone to the interiors. Anywhere and everywhere. I’m still exploring. There are beaches I still haven’t gone to. I’d love to check out Grande Anse one day. I know that the island has a lot of mineral content and it’s not something that I want to exploit or abuse.

You can check out more of Patricia Lee’s products at her website,

www.patricialeeproducts.com and on her Facebook page www.facebook.com/patricialeeproducts/