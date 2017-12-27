Phase 1 of Dennery North Water Supply Project to be completed in January

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is pleased to announce the near completion of the construction works of the Dennery North Water Supply Redevelopment Project. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in January 2018. This has been possible thanks to a donation from the Government of Mexico of US $5 million and additional funds from the Government of Saint Lucia, and the mobilisation of WASCO and UNOPS teams.

All residents are invited to visit the new Water Treatment Plant in Thomazo on the following dates: Friday December 29 at 5pm, Friday January 5 at 5pm and Thursday January 11 at 5pm.

At this juncture, UNOPS takes the opportunity to remind users of their responsibility as it relates to ensuring the maintenance of a safe and reliable water supply. In that regard, a community campaign was undertaken this week in Dennery North where community mobilisers visited residences in the community, to inform them of the progress of the project and respond to any questions from the community. Areas addressed by this year’s campaign included water conservation, the need to facilitate WASCO operations and report leaks, clean water tanks regularly, and pay water bills on time.

UNOPS Project Manager Marta Beltran has thanked all for their contributions to the project, as the community will benefit from a safe and clean water supply for many years to come.