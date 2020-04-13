Philip J. Pierre says opposition was “not invited” to lend support to yesterday’s National Telethon

STATEMENT BY OPPOSITION LEADER PHILIP J. PIERRE:

I hope you are all trying to keep safe and observing the established protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19. Some of you may have wondered why the members of the Opposition were not involved in the promotion of the National COVID-19 Response Telethon.

I want to publicly state that the Opposition was not invited to lend support to yesterday’s activity. The Saint Lucia Labour Party has consistently supported and advocated for Saint Lucia’s front line health workers and other medical personnel. We were instrumental in the training of hundreds of doctors and nurses in Cuba and the introduction of the Cuban health brigade as well as the Miracle Eye Care Program. In addition, it was a Saint Lucia Labour Party Government that commenced the construction of the OK-EU Hospital.

Opposition leader Philip J. Pierre

It was also a Saint Lucia Labour Party Administration that fueled the complete remodelling of the Emergency Health Services at Victoria Hospital during our first term in office and several other initiatives geared toward improving the well-being and working conditions of our medical staff over the years.

When in Government or in Opposition, the Saint Lucia Labour Party has taken part in similar activities such as the National Community Foundation Telethon aimed at improving the standard of living of the deserving citizens of our country.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party will continue to support the efforts of our front line workers during the outbreak of COVID-19 and beyond. We further call upon the Government to immediately grant full-time employment to Saint Lucian sessional nurses and part-time doctors currently involved in our medical system. We once again welcome the Cuban medical brigade and thank the Government of Cuba for lending their support during this time.