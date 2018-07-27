Pipe works to begin in Ti Roche Micoud

The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) Inc. is set to mark the commencement of another water project, this time in the south of the island.

Dubbed the Ti Rocher, Micoud Water Supply Project, works are scheduled to commence in August and will include the laying of a 100mm (4”) PVC and Ductile Iron Pumping Main of approximately 6.88 km (22,571.85 linear ft) along the entire route – from the WASCO Micoud Treatment Plant at Micoud through to WASCO’s 100,000 Imperial Gallon Tank, located at Morne Desir, Ti Rocher, Micoud.

The project which was conceptualized under the stewardship of Former Micoud South MP Arsene James over a decade ago is now being actualized by WASCO.

Three local contractors from the Micoud South Constituency have been awarded the project which is expected to run for a period of four months from Monday 6th August, 2018, to Monday 26th November, 2018.

A formal ceremony has been planned on August 2nd 2018 at the Ti Rocher Micoud Tank site from 4pm, to mark the start of the works.

Subsequently, a team of technicians from WASCO along with Management officers are planning to meet with residents at the Micoud Multipurpose Centre, to further explain what the project entails and why it has become necessary to undertake the improvement works.

Wasco’s General Manager Edmund Regis notes that “The works are expected to bring relief to residents of Micoud south upon completion of the pipe connections from the Micoud Treatment Plant to the storage tank.” He adds that “Most importantly, the supply of water to residents who already have water connections will not be interrupted during the project period. However, motorist should take exercise caution while travelling along the route.”