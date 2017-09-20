PM Chastanet: Caribbean Needs to Diversify Search For Hurricane Relief

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet spoke this week about the impact of Hurricane Maria on Dominica, and rebuilding the hard-hit Caribbean after recent storms left some islands devastated. In the link below, the prime minister, who is also current OECS Chairman, addresses insurance coverage and building new trade relationships with the United States.

The Prime Minister is currently attending UNGA 72 and is expected to address the United Nations on Friday 22nd September.

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2017/09/20/caribbean-needs-to-diversify-search-for-relief-st-lucia-pm-allen-chastanet.html