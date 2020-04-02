PM Chastanet warns would-be curfew breakers: You will be arrested!

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has warned curfew breakers that they will be arrested for violating Saint Lucia’s state of emergency. Writing on his Facebook page, the prime minister said: “Although we may have made a concession to allow the purchase of groceries today, the public is reminded that that State of Emergency Curfew remains in effect until April 8th, 2020.”

He continued: “Any unauthorized persons caught outside during this curfew will be arrested and detained by the police for 72 hours in the first instance, then charged. Any person who contravenes this order is liable to imprisonment with or without hard labour for 6 months or face a fine if $1000.00 or both and forfeiture of goods or money in respect of which the offense has been committed.”