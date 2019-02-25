Prime Minister Attends CARICOM Inter-sessional Meeting in St. Kitts

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet arrives in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, today to attend the 30th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

The Thirtieth Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference, held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino from 26-27th February, will be preceded by the Tenth Special Meeting of the Community Council of Ministers this afternoon at 4:00p.m.

The Heads of Government of the CARICOM are expected to focus heavily on transportation and regional integration. Prime Minister Chastanet is also expected to join discussions on the EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

CARICOM’s special guest is expected to be President of The Republic of Estonia, Her Excellency Madam Kersti Kaljulaid. New Zealand’s Plenipotentiary Representative to CARICOM, His Excellency Mr. Anton Ojala, and the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency John Pilbeam, will also be in attendance.

Approximately 140 participants are expected to attend the high-level conference deliberations comprising heads of government of all CARICOM member states, associate members and their delegations.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.