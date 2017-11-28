Profile of the week – Megan Nestor

Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School retained the Under 19 Netball title last Friday, with a 42-37 win over Micoud Secondary School. It was a close game all the way and in the end one player literally stood head and shoulders above the rest. Megan led all shooters making 31 of her 39 shots. There was no doubt in her mind her team would win and afterwards she said: “We played excellent, we were committed and that’s why we emerged victorious.” It came as no surprise when this National player was named MVP of the Final and Best Attacking Player of the Final and most importantly, the Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week.