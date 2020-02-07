Racing for Love – Independence Day Celebration (Sunday 16th February 2020)

Get your heart racing this February at the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club as we celebrate Independence Day on Sunday 16th February. Start a week of national celebrations with us and toast Saint Lucia’s Independence in style as horse racing returns with a bumper race day in 2020. Gates open at 11am and the first race will be run at 1.30pm.

Eden Harrington

“Horse racing returns at the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club on Sunday 16th February with the theme of launching a week of Independence Day celebrations,” said Eden Harrington, Executive Director of the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club.

“We were honoured and delighted by the positive response of Saint Lucians to our inaugural race day last December and our team has been working feverishly to ensure we provide wonderful experiences again for people of all ages.

“In December we sold out all of our VIP areas and had a wonderful response to our general admission.If people are interested in securing a ticket to the VIP Marquee (Apron Green) this race day, I certainly encourage them to not miss out this time and purchase in advance.

“In addition to some exhilarating racing action, guests will enjoy some engaging entertainment and we will have facilities in place for children as well. It will be a great day out for people of all ages.”

RSLTC Independence Day Race Celebration (Sunday, 16th February 2020)

Tickets are priced from as little as $EC25 and children under 12 are free. Secure your tickets now from www.eventbrite.com or from The Cell from Wednesday 12th February. A select number of tickets to the VIP Marquee (Apron Green) remain available but are selling fast. Don’t miss out on your seat. VIP Apron Green tickets include buffet lunch and afternoon tea, complimentary drink on arrival as well as access to the parade ring where all the action is.

General Admission tickets: $ EC25

VIP Marquee (Apron Green): $ EC300



Valentine’s Day Dinner (Friday, 14th February 2020)

Dazzle your special someone this Valentine’s Day when enjoying an experience with a difference. Wine and dine while being immersed by live music before enjoying a movie under the stars at the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club on Friday 14th February 2020.

A select number of bespoke packages have been created to ensure your Valentine’s Day is all you hope it will be. Enjoy an exqusite four-course dining experience, be entertained by noted saxophonist Augustin Duplessis and be gifted a complimentary bottle of the exquisitely crafted Cote des Roses before relaxing with your loved one to watch a movie on Saint Lucia’s biggest outdoor screen.

Complimentary: Couples who book this year will also receive a complimentary invitation* to the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club’s Valentine’s Day dinner next year (2021). A package valued at ECD800.

Bookings: ECD700 per couple

BONUS:

As a bonus to Valentine’s Day dinner patrons we are also offering a heavily discounted ticket to Sunday’s Independence Day Race Day (16th February). You can bundle your Valentine’s Day dinner package + VIP Marquee (Apron Green) for only EC150 per person (EC300 per couple). Your race day VIP Marquee experience includes a buffet lunch and afternoon tea, complimentary drink upon arrival and access to the parade ring to rub shoulders with racehorse owners and invited guests.

Secure your bookings now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/92195809147