Reformed Alcoholic Issues Youth Warning!

Constant anger and engaging in fights are the symptoms of alcoholism that Richmond Constantine says nearly ruined his life. With over twenty years of his existence spent being an alcoholic, Richmond is in a position to advise his children and the younger generation of the consequences of alcohol consumption.

Several surveys, including by the World Health Organization and World Atlas, indicated last year that Saint Lucia is among the leading per capita consumers of alcohol.

In February the health minister Senator Mary Isaac issued a warning that alcohol consumption might be the cause of increasing vehicular accidents and deaths. Barely one month later there was the so-called Coolie Town incident that claimed four lives, and for which alcohol poisoning was blamed. But Richmond’s warning to the youth is that paying scant attention to the early symptoms of alcoholism only encourages out-of-control disaster.

“Right now,” he said during a recent sit-down with the STAR, “there are far too many alcoholics in Saint Lucia. You see them all over town, endless little boys and girls with a big bottle of rum in their hands. I wish I could do something about it.” Contrary to other observers, Richmond does not blame peer pressure for the problem. He said he started drinking because he enjoyed the feeling of being slightly drunk. In fact, he became addicted to it.

“It’s like I’m superhuman when I’m drunk,” he said. “I can say and do anything I want. So I started drinking to get drunk.” He soon discovered that he needed alcohol to enjoy himself. Then he drank whenever he needed a confidence boost at parties. Surprisingly, booze also helped him perform better at work—or so he imagined. “I began drinking before going to meetings,” he recalled, “and everyday after work. I seemed to do everything better after a few drinks.” He says young consumers of booze drink for the same reasons. “Especially at carnival time,” he said, “you see how the young boys and girls carry on? I used to do the same thing.”

At carnival time there are many appeals designed to discourage revellers from drinking and driving and also not to have unprotected sex. But there is no set limit on the amount of alcohol people consume. Alcoholism is defined as an addiction to the consumption of alcoholic liquor or the mental illness and compulsive behaviour resulting from alcohol dependency. The American alcohol rehab guide says: “Individuals struggling with alcoholism often feel as though they cannot function normally without alcohol.”

“It gets worse afterwards,” Richmond confirmed. He says that although his own partner could see what was happening, still he wouldn’t stop. “Eventually I was coming home without the money we needed for the house and food, and I would be drunk but embarrassed that I spent all the money on rum.” Before his partner could say anything, Richmond admits that he would hit her first and jump on her “like an old horse. Alcoholism made me treat women like old footballs because I used to behave like they were there just there to have sex and I would abuse them however I wanted.”

He went on: “One National Day I was drunk, having fun and enjoying myself. At least, I thought I was. But my daughter, who was playing with the Royal Saint Lucia Police Band, was upset and embarrassed. I had been told I had a problem before but when that happened I went to Turning Point.” Richmond says his six weeks at Turning Point were not nearly as productive as his time with Live-In, a therapy group run by the Roman Catholic Church that he still attends five years later. His life has had a complete turn around. He learned that he could cook and bake and is now able to enjoy life without alcohol.

Richmond adds: “It hurts me that I had to go through all of that, hurting people who love me, all because I was hooked on alcohol. I fell sick and didn’t know. Some of these children may be killing themselves with alcohol and not know it.”