Republic Financial Holdings Limited Supports Fight Against COVID19

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has announced that the Republic Group will be making a contribution of the equivalent of US$2 million, collectively, across all of the territories in which it operates, namely, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guyana, Barbados, Ghana, Suriname, Cayman Islands, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, Anguilla and Dominica.

In the East Caribbean, the Group’s relief effort will be led by its subsidiary, Republic Bank (EC) which plans to work closely with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) at the regional level and with local NGOs at the community level, to provide support on various initiatives. The value of US$200,000 of the Group’s contribution will be allocated towards providing relief to the Eastern Caribbean and St Maarten. The Bank’s Managing Director, Michelle Palmer-Keizer, said “We are acutely aware of the far reaching impact this pandemic continues to have on our communities. We are prepared to provide support on multiple fronts, from assisting the most vulnerable in our society to those on the frontlines, especially our healthcare workers. Doing good is an essential part of who we are as an organisation and we are ready to help.”

Managing Director Michelle Palmer-Keizer

The Republic Group’s response to the societal impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is being coordinated under the umbrella of its social investment vehicle, the Power to Make A Difference programme. In keeping with the programme’s focus on building successful societies and sustainability, the Group’s support will be targeted at addressing both long-term rebuilding efforts and the immediate requirements in the fight against COVID-19. These immediate requirements include the purchase and provision of critical needs such as ventilators, personal protective equipment, testing kits, food and supplies for health care workers as well as supporting the dissemination of official COVID-19 related information.

The Group’s pledge of funds to support the fight against COVID-19 is just one element of the multipronged approach it has adopted in response to the pandemic. The Group has already taken numerous steps to safeguard the well-being of their customers and staff, while ensuring the provision of essential banking services. It has also reached out to its customers to provide cash flow relief to those affected by the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group’s President & CEO, Nigel Baptiste, explained “The full extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes is epochal. While the Group is committed to helping our clients survive the economic impact, there is so much more that is needed to be done at the society level. No country is immune from this virus and given our preference for open economies, we all must be interested in what happens elsewhere. Management of this virus requires global collective responsibility.”

The Republic Group recognises the dynamic nature of this situation and remains committed to a continuous assessment of its responses to ensure that the best interests of its customers, staff and communities are served.