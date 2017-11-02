Results From Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships

The going was tough and the competition highly competitive, nevertheless, 18-year-old Andrew Norbert, gave a good account of himself at the Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships held over the weekend in Martinique.

Norbert placed 10th in the 20 km Individual Time Trial, covering the distance in 33 minutes, 03.83 seconds. He was three minutes and 45.4 seconds behind the winner. Breaking down his performance even further, in the Under-23 division Norbert placed fifth overall.

In the individual road race Norbert placed 17th with a time of three hours, 23 minutes and 20 seconds. In the Under-23 division Norbert placed fifth in the road race.

Stanislas Winston Williams placed 14th in the Time Trial but did not finish the road race.

Winner of the Time Trial was Larry Lutin of Guadeloupe in 29mins 18.46secs. Yolan Sylvestre of Martinique placed second and Cedric Locatin of Guadeloupe finished third.

The winner of the road race was Juan Jose Cueto Montero of the Dominican Republic in three hours, three minutes and 48 seconds. Teammate junior Marte Aguilera placed second with Adderlyn Cruz Colon third.

St Lucia’s other team member Jordan Richard, was unable to complete the road race which started with 45 riders, and finished with 22.

The St. Lucia Cycling Association thanked the St Lucia Olympic Committee Inc and the National Lotteries Authority, for their valuable contribution to the preparation and participation of the team in the Championships.

St Lucia is expected to send a team of two juveniles and two juniors to the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, scheduled for Barbados on November 4-5, 2017.