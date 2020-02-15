Roger Pratt Murder Trial Continues: Investigating Officer testifies!

The Roger Pratt murder trial entered its third week on Monday with Corporal Marcus George on the stand taking questions from DPP Daarsrean Greene. Attached to the Special Services Unit, the officer testified that on January 14, 2020, he went to the forensic lab at Tapion to conduct an examination on firearm evidence. There he met the lab’s custodian, Ms. Alica Compton, who handed over to him two sealed packages. After he had examined their content, the officer told the court, he prepared a report.

George told the court the item in the first package was the right side grip of a small calibre, semi-automatic handgun. The second package contained the left side. The grips were made by Erfurter Maschinenfabrik (ERMA)—a German manufacturer. He said he concluded that the grips were “authentic”. The witness testified that he did his research using a firearm reference table. With the court’s permission he gave the jury a close look at the grips.

British national Roger Pratt was killed in 2014 following an attack on board his yacht in Vieux Fort. This week DPP Daarsrean Greene continued his case against the four accused: Richie Kern, Kervin Devaux, Jeromine Jones and Fanis Joseph.

The witness testified that the particular grips are fastened with an adhesive and could become dislodged by drying and cracking off through bad storage or maintenance, pried off with a screwdriver or the pieces could break off from a fall. Under cross-examination by defence attorney Alberton Richelieu the witness said he had not presented a pistol for examination. Then it was the turn of defence attorney Sandy John. He asked the witness whether he had with him the reference table earlier mentioned. The witness said he did not. In answer to another question from John, the witness said the pistol grip was usually affixed to a .25. He also testified that the grips belong to the EP24 models of pistols, characteristics of which vary. The witness also said he was unable to tell the age of the grips. As to the age of the grips, the witness said “they are certainly not new”. He could not say whether similar firearms could be found at the local police armoury. However, the type of pistol was in common use in Saint Lucia, judging by licenses issued.

The director of Saint Lucia’s forensic lab, Ms. Fernanda Henry, was another witness. She told the court that on January 9, 2020 she received various sealed packages for examination. The first was identified as 2014-0010-05. Inside this package, she testified, was a brownish piece of material measuring approximately 65 x 35 mm. She said that on one side was engraved “ERMA”. Henry said she examined the material under an alternative light source that allows scientists to see body fluids as stains on an item. She reported that on one side of the material there was nothing observed of forensic significance. However, she observed on the side with the marking “three areas of dark stain”. She took a moistened swab of each of the darkened areas, allowed the swabs to dry for about five minutes, then placed them in respective jackets which she sealed in an envelope.

The next item was 2014-0010-06. Inside was another brown piece of material, which measured 65 x 35 mm. It also bore an engraved marking “ERMA” on one side. Henry stated that she performed the same examination and observed two areas of darkened stain on one side, while the other had no forensic significance. She then took moistened swabs of the areas, left them to dry and sealed the swabs.

She further testified that on January 9, 2020 these newly sealed items were sent via FedEx to Kim Gorman of PTC Labs in Missouri, USA for forensic DNA testing. Other items were also sent to Ms. Gorman including: a blood card from Roger Pratt, a buccal swab from Roger Pratt; and a blue bandana found on his yacht Magnetic Attraction. She testified that the items were returned to her on January 21, 2020.

Also on that date, Henry testified, she received another item identified as 2014-0010-08, which she sent to Ms. Gorman on January 23 for DNA testing. It was a buccal swab from Margaret Pratt. Henry said this swab was returned to her on January 30; also two analysis reports from her US counterpart. She told the court that she made a copy of the reports and submitted the original to the investigating officer. Henry stated that she also prepared her own report. In response to a question from the jury panel, she said “If there are body fluids or skin cells present, as long as it is dry and stored in a dry condition—not in direct sunlight or a damp place—then the evidence is preserved in its original condition.”

The court heard testimony from Kim Gorman on Thursday. She spoke at length on her examinations of materials. She said that on the bandana she had found DNA of Margaret Pratt and that of an unknown male. Concerning the swabs, she said Roger Pratt’s DNA was consistent with DNA found on one of the swabs.

Friday saw the DPP wrapping up his case as he called his final witness to the stand. Corporal Bertly Ferdinand is the investigating officer for the case against defendants Richie Kern, Kervin Devaux, Jeromine Jones and Fanis Joseph. On January 18, 2014, then acting corporal Ferdinand was assigned to investigate the murder of Roger Pratt, and the robbery committed upon Margaret Pratt. That same day, Ferdinand said, she proceeded to Rambally’s funeral parlour in Vieux Fort, where Corporal 18 David showed her a white, sealed body bag.

Sometime in the afternoon, she made arrangements for a post-mortem examination to be conducted on the body of Roger Pratt. She then proceeded to the yacht anchored in Vieux Fort. There she spoke with Margaret Pratt. Later that day she spoke with Richie Kern, who was in custody at Vieux Fort police station. Ferdinand said she informed Kern that she had reasonable grounds for suspecting he had participated in a robbery that had led to the death of Roger Pratt.

The witness testified that she read Kern his rights, which he said he understood. “I asked him whether he wanted to exercise his rights and he replied, ‘I have nobody to call, I not talking to my mother.’ I wrote his responses on a form and invited him to sign it, which he did.” She testified that the original form was handed to Kern. She kept a duplicate.

Later, the officer testified that she met with Jeromine Jones at Vieux Fort police station. Identifying herself to him, Ferdinand told Jones that he was a suspect. “I cautioned him. He replied, ‘Whole night I sick, I have my sinus.’ I told him that I was arresting him on suspicion for the offence of murder and robbery, which I did.” She informed him of his rights and asked whether he wanted to exercise them. Jones asked to call his mother and was allowed to. Ferdinand said that he then signed the form and was given the original copy. Ferdinand said that on January 21, 2014 Fanis Joseph and Kervin Devaux reported themselves at Vieux Fort police station.

The trial continues on Monday with more of Ferdinand’s testimony.