ROYAL SAINT LUCIA TURF CLUB POSTPONES MARCH 22 RACE DAY

In light of confirmation that COVID-19 is present in Saint Lucia and following detailed discussions with the Government of Saint Lucia and advise issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club will postpone its race day schedule for Sunday 22nd March 2020.

The Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club is conscious of its responsibilities to the community as one that holds regular events for mass audiences and takes this proactive action to minimize national risk.

The Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club will continue monitoring the situation closely with authorities and, in concert, will continue working on alternate solutions that may allow for racing to be run remotely. We thank racehorse owners, industry participants and sponsors for their understanding during this challenging time.