Saint Lucia Hosts Campari Week 2019

To celebrate Campari in Saint Lucia, the world’s most stylish brand is hosting Campari Week 2019 from June 9-15 in partnership with Peter and Company Distribution Limited, the exclusive local distributor of Campari. This year, the brand’s consumers will be encouraged to sip, play, mix and savor responsibly at select locations. Consumers are set to enjoy special offers and activities throughout the island’s bars, restaurants and retail locations.

“Campari Week is a Caribbean celebration of the brand. Here in the region, we aim to create a memorable experience for existing and potential consumers. Campari is offering persons the opportunity to benefit from special offers on the brand to experience the unique and distinctive flavor or iconic cocktails such as the Negroni which turns 100 in June or simply enjoy their favourite cocktail such as the Campari Spritz, Campari Pineapple, Campari Grapefruit, Campari Orange and the Campari Cranberry,” said Kamal Powell, the brand’s Marketing Manager for the Caribbean.

Campari Week’s activities in Saint Lucia will see two Carnival Bands compete against each other to replicate Campari easy mixes: Campari Orange, Campari Grapefruit, Campari Cranberry, Campari Pineapple and Campari Spritz. Between June 11-14, Saint Lucian Carnival bands Red Unlimited, Fuzion, Legends and Just 4 Fun, will square off to create the perfect easy mix. Kee Bees, Crave, Ultra Lounge and Pub house are hosting special events all week long.

Special Campari Week activities is also taking place in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Barbados and Belize.