Saint Lucia National Youth Council Bids Farewell to Governor General

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council would like to extend its profound gratitude to Her Excellency, Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy on serving the people of Saint Lucia as the Queen’s representative for twenty remarkable years.

Her Excellency was the first female St. Lucian to serve as Governor General, succeeding Sir William George Mallet on 19th September, 1997. During her twenty year stint she epitomized the essence of quality representation and contributed to the historical, cultural and educational landscapes of our nation; all through best practices that she had already been engaged in before her appointment which made it a natural transition from one lifestyle to the other. It is our hope that her success continues to serve as encouragement to our young people who remain steadfast in their strive for excellence.

The Council would also like to join the rest of the nation and the diaspora in wishing the incoming Governor General, Mr. Emmanuel Neville Cenac the very best during his tenure. Mr. Cenac formerly held the positions of Member of Parliament for Laborie, Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the Senate. He took his Oath of Office at an installation ceremony yesterday, 12th January, 2018.