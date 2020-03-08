Saint Lucian called to New York State Bar Association

Another talented, young Saint Lucian lady has made her country proud. On February 5, 2020 Darilyn Nadeish Octave was admitted to the New York State Bar Association. The oath ceremony took place at the Supreme Court, Appellate Division: Second Judicial Department in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Ms. Octave’s formative years were spent as a student at Faulkner’s Pre-school on Chaussee Road, Castries and, later, as a student of the Anglican Infant School. She went on to attend Canon Laurie Anglican Primary School and, after achieving top marks in her Common Entrance Examination, went on to attend Castries Comprehensive Secondary School. After graduating from Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, Ms. Octave emigrated to the United States to join her mother, Ulrica Octave- Eaddy.

Saint Lucia’s Darilyn Octave is determined to make a difference in her new position.

In 2012 Ms. Octave graduated magna cum laude from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York with her Bachelor of Arts degree. Later that year she enrolled at Pace University School of Law in New York to pursue her goal of becoming an attorney. Ms. Octave graduated from that institution, achieving an ‘Excellence in Clinic’ award for her work in the Immigration Justice Clinic.

After sitting for and passing the bar examination, Ms. Octave was admitted to the Supreme Court of New Jersey in 2017, the United States District Court of New Jersey in 2019, and the New York Supreme Court in 2020. Ms. Octave is currently employed with a private immigration law firm in New York City, USA, where she practises Removal Defense, Family Immigration and Business Immigration.

Congratulations, Darilyn Nadeish Octave. Your family and friends wish you every success in your future legal career.

Saint Lucia salutes you—you have made the nation proud.