Saint Lucian cyclists competing in Martinique stage races

Three St Lucian cyclists and two Vincentian cyclists participated in the Grand Prix Du Foyer Rural De Morne Acajou stage race from March 9 – 11 organized by Velo Club Du Francois as a mixed St Lucia /St Vincent Team.

The team consisted of Andrew Norbert, Kluivert Mitchel, Jessie Mentor (St Lucia) Trever Zefal Bailey and Enroy Lewis (St Vincent) and was managed by former National rider Chester Forde.

Ninety one riders consisting of 32 juniors began the event with the race starting with a Prologue 2.138 km Team Time Trial. Team St Lucia/St Vincent placed sixth out of 13 teams. They covered the distance in three minutes 1.42 secs and finished 24 seconds behind the winning team that won in a time of 2 minutes and 43 secs.

Following the Prologue, Mitchel was going into the first stage at 1 minute 32 secs behind in the junior category.

The first stage a 92.3km road race, Norbert placed 54th in 2 hrs 32 minutes and 22 secs. He finished 12 minutes and 28 secs behind the winner Jean Emmanuel Laurendot, who won in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 58 secs.

Mitchel who suffered a flat tire during this stage, lost 25 minutes and 56 seconds and finished 72nd place (23rd place among juniors). The winning time was 2 hours, 45 minutes and 54 secs.

Jessie Mentor who suffered a crash finished 81st (29th among juniors) in 2 hours, 58 mins and 15 second.

The first part of the second stage 1 a 15.6km Individual Time Trial held on Sunday morning, saw Mitchel placing 32nd in 25 minutes, 08.45 secs (fourth place among. The winner was Cedric Eustache in 21 minutes and 48.78 secs.

Norbert placed 42nd and Mentor placed 88th after going off course after making a wrong turn.

The second part of the second stage held on Sunday afternoon, consisted of a 103 km road race won by Willy Roseau in 2 hours, 45 minutes 49 secs. Mitchel placed 29th in 3hrs 00 mins 27 secs at 14 minutes 38 secs (sixth place among juniors). Mentor placed 38th while Norbert did not finish the stage after feeling ill.

After the completion of all stages, Mitchel finished 41st in 6 hours, 14 mins and 31 secs, at 42 mins 09 secs on General Classification (ninth Junior), a good recovery after losing much time on the first stage with a flat tire. Mentor finished 47th in 7hrs 15 mins 10 secs on General Classification at 1hr 42mins (13th place among juniors).

The Team is expected to compete in the Criterium Des Quartiers De La Ville Du Lamentin taking place from March 15 – 18. This race is expected to be a bit tougher and will consist of the following, 3.2km Team Time Trial; 81km road race; 80km road race; 95km road race; 102 km road race.