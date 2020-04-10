SAINT LUCIANS ENCOURAGED TO VISIT OFFICAL WEBSITE FOR COVID-19

The Ministry of Health & Wellness in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister launched a website on April 9, 2020 as a dedicated platform for COVID-19 information. This aims to provide the public with information and recent updates on the COVID-19 pandemic within the Saint Lucia context. The website will be managed and updated at 12 noon daily.

The website will provide the following content:

-A dashboard with recent global and national COVID-19 statistics

– Audio-visual products to support the COVID-19 response

– Educational material on COVID-19

– Interviews and statements from stakeholders on Saint Lucia’s response to COVID-19

– Contact information for assistance with COVID-19 response

The website can be accessed on the World Wide Web on the site www.covid19response.lc. For further information please contact the Bureau of Health Education at 468-5342, 468-5349 or 468-5318.