Saint Lucians Show Up to Reconnect with Sir Mike

On Thursday this week, following two days of sunshine, Londoners were in a feel-good mood. Earlier in the day, the father of Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Mr. Michael Chastanet, had visited Buckingham Palace to kneel before the Queen and stand up again as a knight. Some nine years earlier, in November 2010, when Kenny Anthony was the island’s PM, Mr. Chastanet had made the same journey to receive CMG, the Order of St. Michael and St. George, in recognition of his contributions to commerce.

Saint Lucia’s High Commissioner in London, Mr. Guy Mayers (right) congratulates Sir Michael Chastanet (left) shortly after he was knighted by the Queen of England.

On this most recent occasion the island’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mr. Guy Mayers, organised a reception at his office to which Saint Lucians in the UK were invited. If Mr. Mayers worried some might not receive their invitation in time, his fears proved unwarranted. The Chastanet family was also represented. In conspicuous attendance were Mrs Judy Chastanet (now Lady Judy!), their daughter Feola and assorted cousins resident in the UK. Also on hand was Sir Mike’s son, Allen, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia who, with agriculture minister Ezichiel Joseph, was in London for meetings with Winfresh at Stanstead, Waltrose & Partners, among others.

Following an altogether unnecessary introduction, the well-known entrepreneur-turned-knight was invited to say a few words. He took the opportunity to thank various individuals who had assisted him when he needed a helping hand, including some relatives no longer with us. “To succeed in business,” he said, “you need a combination of drive, passion, discipline and dedication.”

At the end of his short speech, Sir Mike was presented with a booklet authored by the late Winville King, called “125 Not out—the M&C Story 1864 to 1989”, printed by STAR Publishing Company. As the freshly minted knight of the realm flicked the pages, a photograph caught his attention. “This was my grandfather Charles Chastanet,” he said. “He became the sole owner of M&C after the death of his partner Henry Minvielle. This man came to Saint Lucia with nothing. When he and his wife broke up he went on to have children with a local woman, one of whom was my father.”

He chuckled at the memory: “He never supported his family.” As for the neglected son of the moment, he was the only one of his mother’s children who never earned a university degree. Nevertheless, there he stood among well-wishing fellow Saint Lucians, having been knighted mere hours earlier by the Queen of England. Rise, Sir Mike.

–By Andrew St. Ange