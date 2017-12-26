SALCC Assists Dominica State College

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College this week made a donation of items to the Dominica State College as part of relief efforts for the island which was devastated by Hurricane Maria earlier this year. The SALCC received a needs list from the Dominica State College and students and staff donated items as well as funds towards the drive. The College donated a quantity of items including water, juices, toilet paper and towels, non-perishable items as well as a quantity of cash.

The College is proud of the efforts of the students particularly the SALCC Red Cross and Interact Clubs who mobilized their members to donate items and money. Donations also came from the South Campus, the Goodlands Campus and the Morne Campus. The College also received support from Renwick and Company and SMJ Beverages and wishes to thank them for their contributions.

SALCC also has a number of students from the Dominica State College enrolled in programmes at the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies and the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies. The College has facilitated the transition of the students and offered the necessary support for smooth integration in their new environment. SALCC seeks to continue to explore ways to lend assistance to the Dominica State College and Dominica in the coming year.