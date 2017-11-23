SALCC Graduation 2017

The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College will hold its annual graduation exercise on Sunday December 3rd, 2017 at the Johnson Centre. Certificates, diplomas and degrees will be conferred on over 700 students who successfully completed their programmes of study at the College. This is the 31st graduation exercise of the College which was established in 1986 by an Act of Parliament.

The graduation exercise will commence in the morning with graduands of the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies (DTEMS), the Department of Continuing Education (DOCE) and the Southern Campus. Graduands from the Division of Arts, Science and General Studies (DASGS), the Division of Agriculture (DAGRI) and the Division of Teacher Education and Educational Administration (DTEEA) will attend the afternoon session.

The programme will include presentations from esteemed guest speakers, selected valedictorians and representatives of the Board of Governors. Persons expecting to graduate in December are encouraged to collect information packages, from the Student Services Unit at the College, for more information on the graduation ceremony.