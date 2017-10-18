SALCC Plays its Part in GEW 2017

The Business Department of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) is set to stage a three-day Enterprise event to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which runs from 13th to 17th November under the theme “Breaking the Boundaries – Entrepreneurship and You”.

GEW is a worldwide movement of entrepreneurial people, stimulating the economy by unleashing their enterprising talents and turning their ideas into reality. It aims to inspire the next generation of future entrepreneurs and business leaders by building and developing their confidence and ambitions.

Entrepreneurship is widely regarded as the pathway through which enterprises of all sizes are developed, empowering individuals to create value and wealth; thus generating employment for themselves and others, moving from being job seekers to job creators

As part of its contributions to GEW, the SALCC will begin activities on Monday, 13th November 2017 with a seminar for students, with motivational talks by young entrepreneurs on their successes and challenges. The students will also be challenged with a Business Idea Generation Competition on Tuesday 14th November that will yield some attractive prizes and the week will culminate on Wednesday 15th November with an Entrepreneurship Exhibition from both student entrepreneurs and business partners who will display products and services.

The aim of the three day activities is to sensitize students, faculty and the general public of the existing opportunities and support services that are available for venture creation and sustainability within Saint Lucia.

SALCC takes this opportunity to invite you to participate in this global movement with its students and faculty as they make their mark on the entrepreneurial global map.