Sambo Federation now in the Spotlight

Little is known here about a form of self-defense known as Sambo, however, the Sports and Combat Sambo Federation located at the Carellie Fitness Gym (CFG) is slowly getting the recognition it truly deserves.

Nisso Etienne along with Thaddeus Francis are two members of the CFG who have brought Sambo Federation into the spotlight, after it was officially formalized late last year.

Etienne won a gold medal in the 90 kg weight class in combat sambo in competition held overseas earlier this year. This was a first in a long time, given the fact St Lucia has not competed in a sambo event since 2013.

Etienne was also among the athletes selected to represent St Lucia at the CAC Games which got underway in Colombia July 19. This time though he is representing the country in another form of self-defense – Taekwondo.

President of the Sports and Combat Sambo Federation St Lucia, Lashelle Regis referred to Francis as the flag athlete having medaled in various sambo competitions in 2011 and 2012. He is also the Head Trainer at the CFG.

A sambo athlete of the Sports and Combat Sambo Federation St Lucia, will be representing the island at the Pan American Sambo Championships in Mexico from July 21-22.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This is a first for our club as we have not been invited to participate in this event since 2013,” said Regis. “Sambo is a mixed martial arts style developed in the early 1920s by the Russian Army. It comprises of various unarmed but highly effective fighting techniques derived from several other styles, including popular ones such as judo, jiu-jitsu and different forms of wrestling.”

She further explained that there are two main styles of Sambo used in competitions. Sport sambo has a heavy emphasis on throws and submission holds, while the other style, combat sambo emphasizes on grappling and submission holds. Combat sambo is also accompanied by extensive strikes. A third style, called Beach Sambo has recently been in development; its rules differ slightly from the previous styles of sambo and will be introduced to the Pan American Sambo community during the championships.

The sambo community is internationally governed by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS). They are the official overseer to international and some regional and local sambo bodies. The sport has extensive accreditations which include WADA, Asian and European Olympic Committees to name a few.

Sambo is a well-balanced fighting style and relatively easy to pick up, not only for competition but self-defense and fitness as well. It is also ideal for practioners of other styles, who are seeking to broaden their knowledge and experience.

The Sport and Combat Sambo Federation reaches out to anyone interested in taking up this fun and unique sport. Classes are held every Saturday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the CFG. There is also an open day on the first Saturday of each month, where one may observe and even participate free of charge. For more information call 726-1804.