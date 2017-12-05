Sandals Chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Receives Tourism Icon Award at UNWTO Conference

Chairman and founder of Sandals Resorts International, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, was this week honoured at the UNWTO, Government of Jamaica, World Bank Group and Inter-American Development Bank’s Global Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth: Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism.

At the Conference’s Gala Dinner and Tourism Icon Awards, held on Wednesday, the UNWTO, in association with Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, presented Mr. Stewart with the Global Legend of the Caribbean Award in recognition of his long and outstanding contribution to sustainable global tourism growth and to job creation in the Caribbean.

“Knowing the humble beginnings of this company and after 36 years in this industry, I can truly say it is an honour to receive this award. Sandals is a homegrown brand with proud roots in Jamaica and the Caribbean and I am happy we have been able to have such an impact on the region by bringing guests from across the world to our beautiful shores and by creating jobs for Caribbean nationals ” said the Sandals Resorts founder.

The night’s other awardees included David Scowsill, former president and chief executive officer of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Taleb D. Rifai, who is concluding his second four-year term as Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation, Micky Arison, chairman and chief executive officer of Carnival Corporation and Frank Rainieri, president and chief executive officer of Puntacana Group, a recognised leader of the tourism industry in the Dominican Republic.

The Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony was attended by heads of state from Jamaica, St. Lucia and the Dominican Republic and by ministers of tourism and senior members of the tourism leadership from across the Caribbean.