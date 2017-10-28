Sandals Foundation Presents 20 Laptop Computers to TSOBE-led Business Programme

On the heels of another successful Business Enthusiasts (BE) programme, the Sandals Foundation has armed The School of Business Entrepreneurs (TSOBE) with 20 laptop computers to further enhance the programme’s delivery standards.

Regional Public Relations Manager for Sandals Resorts International in the Eastern Caribbean, Mr. Sunil Ramdeen, and Public Relations Manager for Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia, Rhonda Giraudy delivered the computers to the institution on Monday. Giraudy has been hands-on with the programme’s development from its inception in 2015.

TSOBE Director Dr. Timothy Robinson said the contribution was undoubtedly a sign of unrelenting partnership between the institution and the Sandals Foundation in their collective bid to continue to positively influence the lives of the island’s youth.

“We could not have been more surprised and happy. These units will certainly enhance the progamme’s delivery and allow us to introduce way more interactive ways of learning and theoretical subject delivery,” Dr. Robinson said, adding, “We are already in the process of revising our curriculum and I am certain our project managers will find innovative ways of involving technology in the new structure.”

Earlier this month, Director of Programmes for the Sandals Foundation, Ms. Heidi Clarke praised the work of the TSOBE team on its consistent delivery of quality business educational programmes to young people from across the island. She said the school has managed to better its own standards with every new session.

“For us these computers are our way of letting TSOBE know that we are more than confident in their ability to continue to carry the BE programme to new levels and ultimate educate and arm the next generation of entrepreneurs in Saint Lucia and possibly around the Caribbean. We cannot be more proud of what they have done to make a positive impact in the community,” Clarke said.

TSOBE graduated 28 young individuals in early October from its BE programme, bringing the number of total graduates to over 300 from communities across the island.

The Sandals Foundation investment into the initiative now stands at an excess of EC$150,000.