Sandals Hosts Successful 2017 Health Symposium

Whether it’s continuous training and development, giving staff the ability to earn certification and degrees through the Sandals Corporate University or ensuring that they have access to pension, dental and health benefits, Sandals Resorts places high value on the well-being of those who keep their resorts running every day.

In line with that old saying ‘your health is your wealth’, Sandals has gone one step further, and is proactively promoting healthier lifestyles among team members. On the heels of the recently held Breast Cancer Awareness exposé, Sandals Regency, for the fifth year running, hosted the annual Health Fair under the auspices of the Environmental Health and Safety Department and in conjunction with a number of partners.

The overall objective was to assist in the empowerment and sensitization of team members to environmental, health and safety issues through information dissemination. To this end, a one-day symposium was organised at the Hibiscus Conference Room. The framework for this year’s event focussed on the three thematic areas of the Department – Environment, Health and Safety.

Emerson Vitalis, the Sandals Regency Environmental Health and Safety Manager, in speaking to the event and why it was organised, said, “Sandals prides itself on looking after our team members and this is why we have the Health and Safety Department. We try to provide them with that sort of awareness, and level of comfort, so they know that we will take care of them. And bringing it to them at work means they can access some of the services better.”

Some of the services offered included HIV testing and counselling, free dental screening, condom demonstrations and sex enhancements, blood pressure checks, nutritional guidance and weight loss counselling and the provision of free vitamins for individuals on the go.